Honda Elevate prices hiked by up to Rs. 44,100

Prices in India start from Rs. 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Now gets three-point seatbelts, six airbags, and seatbelt reminder as standard

With the new financial year, the Indian automakers are hiking the prices of the models across their portfolio. In line with this, the Japanese automaker, Honda, has hiked the prices of its cars, including the Elevate. Available in four variants across manual and automatic gearbox options, this Hyundai Creta rival has now become dearer by up to Rs. 44,100.

Under the hood, the Elevate employs the 1.5-litre i-VTEC gasoline motor that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Customers can configure this mill either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. Notably, the automaker claims that the MT variant of the Elevate returns a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl, while the CVT returns a mileage of 16.92kmpl.

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Elevate: