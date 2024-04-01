CarWale
    Honda Elevate prices hiked by up to Rs. 44,100

    Pawan Mudaliar

    16,363 Views
    Honda Elevate prices hiked by up to Rs. 44,100
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Now gets three-point seatbelts, six airbags, and seatbelt reminder as standard

    With the new financial year, the Indian automakers are hiking the prices of the models across their portfolio. In line with this, the Japanese automaker, Honda, has hiked the prices of its cars, including the Elevate. Available in four variants across manual and automatic gearbox options, this Hyundai Creta rival has now become dearer by up to Rs. 44,100.

    Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Elevate employs the 1.5-litre i-VTEC gasoline motor that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Customers can configure this mill either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit. Notably, the automaker claims that the MT variant of the Elevate returns a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl, while the CVT returns a mileage of 16.92kmpl.

    The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Elevate:

    VariantsOld priceNew priceQuantum of price hike
    SV MTRs. 11,57,900Rs. 11,91,000Rs. 33,100
    V MTRs. 12,30,900Rs. 12,71,000Rs. 44,100
    V CVTRs. 13,40,900Rs. 13,71,000Rs. 30,100
    VX MTRs. 13,69,900Rs. 14,10,000Rs. 40,100
    VX CVTRs. 14,79,900Rs. 15,10,000Rs. 30,100
    ZX MTRs. 15,09,900Rs. 15,41,000Rs. 31,100
    ZX CVTRs. 16,19,900Rs. 16,43,000Rs. 23,100
    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
