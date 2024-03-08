Honda Elevate petrol manual real-world performance tested

Honda's only SUV on sale

Recently introduced through CSD outlets

The Honda Elevate is the understated mid-size SUV in India that many buyers still prefer to choose. It might not be hot-selling like the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos, but it still is a compelling package. We told you about its real-world mileage earlier and here's how it also performs in terms of acceleration and drivability as tested on our V-Box.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Honda Elevate petrol manual

Powering the Elevate is a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. We've tested the former and will gauge it according to the real-world figures that our V-Box put up. On paper, the power output may look dismal for a 1.2-ton vehicle but don't dismiss it yet. Take a look at the real-world performance.

How quickly does the Honda Elevate petrol manual accelerate?

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

These tests are a good way to ascertain any car's acceleration capabilities. The 0-60kmph sprint shows how quickly the vehicle can get away from traffic and the Elevate took 4.77 seconds which is good. Similarly, the 0-100kmph acceleration was completed by the Elevate in 10.92 seconds. For reference, in this segment, mid-size SUVs have a history of completing the 0-100kmph test between 9 to 15 seconds. Given that a sub-10-second timing is impressive, the Elevate isn't slow off the mark.

How is the drivability of the Honda Elevate petrol manual?

20-80kmph in third gear

40-100kmph in fourth gear

However, what also matters is how the car responds while driving in traffic. And the in-gear acceleration runs are a good measure to test this. For example, the Elevate took 10.66 seconds to get from 20kmph to 80kmph in third gear, which is satisfactory in terms of pulling power. Also, 15.7 seconds for the 40-100kmph in fourth gear. But this hints it will require you to downshift if there's a quick overtake that needs to be done. Especially in case of going ahead of a long truck/trailer on a single carriageway.