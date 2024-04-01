CarWale
    Honda City and Elevate enhanced with new safety features

    Ninad Ambre

    Honda City and Elevate enhanced with new safety features
    • Get six airbags as standard
    • Attract slight premium in pricing

    Honda Car India Limited (HCIL) has announced the addition of new safety features for its various models. Some of the variants of these cars also get a few additional features to match up to the rivals. Here we detail these feature additions.

    Honda Elevate gets safety equipment as standard

    The SV, V, and VX variants of the Elevate now get six airbags and sun visors with vanity mirrors (driver and co-passenger). Only the top-spec models used to have these features earlier. Now, all the other variants also get a rear centre three-point seatbelt, head restraint, and a rear seatbelt reminder. All its competitors, like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and the Skoda Kushaq, already offer these features.

    Price of Honda Elevate in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

    ELEVATE

    With reinforced safety features

    		SVVVXZX
    1.5L i-VTEC MTRs. 11,91,000Rs. 12,71,000Rs. 14,10,000Rs. 15,41,000
    1.5L i-VTEC CVTNARs. 13,71,000Rs. 15,10,000Rs. 16,43,000
    Left Side View

    Honda City gets new safety features as standard

    HCIL has equipped the SV and V variants of the City with six airbags as well. As a result, all trims of the City now get six airbags as standard. Even the seatbelt reminder for all seats is standard for the ICE and hybrid models of the City. This matches up to the segment standard as the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and the Volkswagen Virtus also have these features. This leaves only the Maruti Ciaz, which still offers dual airbags, thus unable to match the segment's standard of six airbags.

    Price of Honda City in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

    CITY

    With reinforced safety features

    		SVVVXZX
    1.5L i-VTEC MTRs. 12,08,100Rs. 12,85,000Rs. 13,92,000Rs. 15,10,000
    1.5L i-VTEC CVT_Rs. 14,10,000Rs. 15,17,000Rs. 16,35,000
    e:HEV___Rs. 20,55,100
