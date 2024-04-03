Honda City prices hiked in India; gets new features

Prices start at Rs. 12.08 lakh

New safety features added

Honda Cars India has updated its entire portfolio with added safety features. While doing so, the automaker has also revised the prices of its lineup including Amaze, City, City e: HEV, and Elevate. With this, the City sedan has incurred a price hike of up to Rs. 37,200 and now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.08 lakh.

The Honda City is available in five variants, namely, SV, V-Elegant, V, VX, and ZX. As for the price increment, the popular sedan is now dearer by up to Rs. 37,200 depending on the variant one chooses. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices with differences.

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference SV MT Rs. 11,70,900 Rs. 12,08,100 Rs. 37,200 V MT Rs. 12,58,900 Rs. 12,85,000 Rs. 26,100 V-Elegant MT Rs. 12,65,400 - - VX MT Rs. 13,70,900 Rs. 13,92,000 Rs. 21,100 V CVT Rs. 13,83,900 Rs. 14,10,000 Rs. 26,100 V-Elegant CVT Rs. 13,90,400 - - ZX MT Rs. 14,93,900 Rs. 15,10,000 Rs. 16,100 VX CVT Rs. 14,95,900 Rs. 15,17,000 Rs. 21,100 ZX CVT Rs. 16,18,900 Rs. 16,35,000 Rs. 16,100

With the price update, the City sedan now boasts new features such as six airbags as standard, seatbelt reminders for all passengers, 4.2-inch coloured display for the instrument panel, eight-speaker music system, and a rear sunshade.

The fifth-generation Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. This engine produces a maximum power output of 119bhp and a peak torque of 145Nm.