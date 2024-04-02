New-gen BMW 5 Series spotted in India for the first time

Could be launched in India later this year

Will also get an EV derivative

BMW pulled the covers off the eighth-generation 5 Series back in May last year. Now, ahead of its official launch, which is expected to take place later this year, the model has been spotted in India for the first time.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 5 Series is finished in a shade of blue. Design highlights of the sedan include the signature kidney grille, sweptback LED headlamps, black inserts all around, silver alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, wraparound LED taillights, and silver inserts on the rear bumper.

Inside, the new BMW 5 Series will get a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, freestanding 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, and reclining rear seats.

The new-gen 5 Series is likely to arrive with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines in the 530i and 520d guise, respectively. Once launched, the model will compete against the Audi A6 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. BMW could also introduce the electric iteration, called the i5 in India shortly after the debut of the new 5 Series.

Image Source