CarWale
    AD

    New-gen BMW 5 Series spotted in India for the first time

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,231 Views
    New-gen BMW 5 Series spotted in India for the first time
    • Could be launched in India later this year
    • Will also get an EV derivative

    BMW pulled the covers off the eighth-generation 5 Series back in May last year. Now, ahead of its official launch, which is expected to take place later this year, the model has been spotted in India for the first time.

    BMW 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 5 Series is finished in a shade of blue. Design highlights of the sedan include the signature kidney grille, sweptback LED headlamps, black inserts all around, silver alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, wraparound LED taillights, and silver inserts on the rear bumper.

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the new BMW 5 Series will get a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, freestanding 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, and reclining rear seats.

    BMW 5 Series Dashboard

    The new-gen 5 Series is likely to arrive with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines in the 530i and 520d guise, respectively. Once launched, the model will compete against the Audi A6 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. BMW could also introduce the electric iteration, called the i5 in India shortly after the debut of the new 5 Series.

    Image Source

    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of the Glanza

    Related News

    All-electric BMW i5 range explained

    All-electric BMW i5 range explained

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    28 May 2023

    All-new BMW 5 Series Photo Gallery

    All-new BMW 5 Series Photo Gallery

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    28 May 2023

    India-bound BMW i5 breaks cover

    India-bound BMW i5 breaks cover

    By Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    28 May 2023

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 5 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4650 Views
    17 Likes
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team03 Mar 2020
    3685 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 43.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X1
    BMW X1
    Rs. 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4650 Views
    17 Likes
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team03 Mar 2020
    3685 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen BMW 5 Series spotted in India for the first time