    New car launches in India in July 2024

    After a fairly dry spell in terms of car launches this month, July 2024 brings some respite. The coming days will witness the launch of a new SUV, two premium electric vehicles, a luxury sedan, and a luxury hatchback. What is in store for us? Read on to find out.

    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The first launch of the month will take place in the coming week and this will be none other than the Mercedes-Benz EQA. The prices of the car, which is an electrified version of the GLA, are scheduled to be revealed on 8 July.

    To be offered in a single, top-spec variant called the EQA 250+, it will source power from a 70.5kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor claimed to return a range of 560km on a single full charge. The power output, meanwhile, is rated at 188bhp and 385Nm of torque.

    New-gen BMW 5 Series

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The eighth-gen 5 Series was revealed for the Indian market last month and will be launched alongside multiple BMW Group models on 24 July. This is the first time BMW will bring the 5 Series in the LWB guise, and initially, it will be available only in the 530Li M Sport variant.

    While BMW has not confirmed the specifications, this model is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. We have detailed the model in another article, details of which can be read on our website.

    Nissan X-Trail

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nissan Magnite is finally set to share floor space with its elder sibling, the X-Trail, scheduled to launch later this month. Showcased alongside the Qashqai and the Juke back in 2022, the three-row SUV will be brought to India via the CBU route.

    Notable features of the new X-Trail will include split headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, and an ADAS suite.

    Mini Cooper S

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After making its global debut in September 2023, Mini will announce the prices of the new Cooper S in India on 24 July. The India-spec car, which will arrive in the S variant, is powered by a 201bhp-producing 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill.

    Bookings for the new Cooper S are currently underway on the official website. Additionally, customers can choose from five colours, namely Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chilli Red II, and Blazing Blue.

    Mini Countryman Electric

    Right Side View

    Accompanying the Mini Cooper S and the new BMW 5 Series on 24 July will be the second EV in the Mini range. Called the Countryman Electric, bookings of this car are currently underway, and there are six colours to choose from.

    Under the hood, the 2024 Countryman EV will be propelled by a 66.45kWh battery pack paired with a single motor and dual-motor setup. Mini is yet to announce the specifications of the India-spec car.

    In terms of features, the car will come equipped with customisable LED DRL signatures, cicular OLED display, Mini Experience modes, Digital Key Plus, electrically adjustable front seats with a massage function for the driver seat, and a fish-eye in-car camera.

