Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of the Glanza

Affected models were manufactured between 2 April and 6 October, 2019

Possible issue in the fuel pump motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a voluntary recall campaign for 2,305 units of the Glanza hatchback manufactured between 2 April and 6 October, 2019. The automaker stated there could be a possible issue with the fuel pump motor in these affected vehicles that could lead to engine stalling. Toyota will contact the customers of the affected vehicles for the necessary procedures and the rectification will be carried out free of cost.

Currently, the Glanza is offered in four variants, namely E, S, G, and V, across manual and automatic gearbox options with prices starting from Rs. 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, it uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant.

In other news, the automaker is all set to unveil the Taisor SUV tomorrow, 3 April, 2024. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Taisor will differentiate itself by featuring a new front grille, redesigned alloy wheels, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and a new interior theme.