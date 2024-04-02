Toyota Innova Hycross prices in India increased

ZX and ZX(O) variant bookings have reopened

To get new GX(O) variants soon

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that it would hike prices across its model range with effect from April 2024. Now, we have got our hands on the updated price list of the MPV, and let us take a closer look at the same.

Toyota has hiked the prices for only the hybrid versions of the Innova Hycross, by up to Rs. 30,000. While the VX and VX(O) variants have become dearer by up to Rs. 25,000 each, the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants now command a premium of Rs. 30,000 over the outgoing prices.

Simultaneously, TKM has reopened bookings of the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants. The bookings were put on hold approximately a year ago due to high demand. To further enhance the value proposition, the automaker is also set to introduce new GX(O) variants for the MPV in the coming weeks.

The following are the updated variant-wise prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross (all prices, ex-showroom):