CarWale
    AD

    2024 Kia Carens launched; gets new variants

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    20,473 Views
    2024 Kia Carens launched; gets new variants

    - Can be had in 30 variants

    - Diesel powertrain can now be had with a manual transmission

    Kia India has updated the Carens’ lineup with the introduction of new variants and also enhanced its feature list. This three-row MPV can now be had with a six-speed manual transmission mated to the 1.5-litre diesel mill. Apart from this, the top-spec X-Line trim comes equipped with features like a dashcam, all windows auto up and down with voice commands, and a seven-seater configuration.

    Kia Carens Second Row Seats

    With the introduction of new trims, the Prestige+(O) variant in the seven-speed DCT and six-speed AT comes loaded with features like the Sunroof along with an LED Map lamp and room lamp. The Prestige(O) variant offers the choice of six or seven-seating capacity, leather-wrapped gear knob, smart key with push-button start, LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRL, and positioning lamp. Moreover, this variant gets a keyless entry, an eight-inch digital audio system, shark fin antenna, steering wheel-mounted remote control, burglar alarms, and bolstered safety features.

    Kia Carens Right Side View

    In other news, the automaker has introduced the Pewter Olive paint shade for the Kia Carens. Customers can now choose this Maruti Suzuki XL6 rival from eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options. This includes Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Dark Gun Metal Matte.

    The following are the updated variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Carens:

    EngineTransmissionSeating capacityTrimEx-showroom price
    G 1.56MT7PremiumRs. 10,51,900
    Premium(O)Rs. 10,91,900
    PrestigeRs. 11,96,000
    Prestige(O)Rs. 12,11,900
    6Prestige(O)Rs. 12,11,900
    K 1.56iMT7Premium(O)Rs. 12,41,900
    PrestigeRs. 13,61,900
    Prestige+Rs. 14,91,000
    LuxuryRs. 16,71,900
    Luxury+Rs. 17,81,900
    7DCTPremium+(O)Rs. 16,11,900
    Luxury+Rs. 18,71,900
    X-LineRs. 19,21,900
    6iMT6Luxury+Rs. 17,76,900
    7DCTLuxury+Rs. 18,66,900
    X-LineRs. 19,21,900
    U 1.56MT7PremiumRs. 12,66,900
    Premium(O)Rs. 12,91,900
    PrestigeRs. 14,01,900
    Kia Carens [2023-2024] Image
    Kia Carens [2023-2024]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Hycross prices in India increased
     Next 
    Toyota Taisor to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Kia Carens launched; gets new variants