2024 Kia Carens launched; gets new variants

- Can be had in 30 variants

- Diesel powertrain can now be had with a manual transmission

Kia India has updated the Carens’ lineup with the introduction of new variants and also enhanced its feature list. This three-row MPV can now be had with a six-speed manual transmission mated to the 1.5-litre diesel mill. Apart from this, the top-spec X-Line trim comes equipped with features like a dashcam, all windows auto up and down with voice commands, and a seven-seater configuration.

With the introduction of new trims, the Prestige+(O) variant in the seven-speed DCT and six-speed AT comes loaded with features like the Sunroof along with an LED Map lamp and room lamp. The Prestige(O) variant offers the choice of six or seven-seating capacity, leather-wrapped gear knob, smart key with push-button start, LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRL, and positioning lamp. Moreover, this variant gets a keyless entry, an eight-inch digital audio system, shark fin antenna, steering wheel-mounted remote control, burglar alarms, and bolstered safety features.

In other news, the automaker has introduced the Pewter Olive paint shade for the Kia Carens. Customers can now choose this Maruti Suzuki XL6 rival from eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options. This includes Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Dark Gun Metal Matte.

The following are the updated variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Carens: