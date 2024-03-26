EXCLUSIVE! Kia Carens new variants prices leaked

Six Diesel manual variants introduced

iMT variants to be discontinued

As exclusively reported by us earlier, Kia India is in the works to launch the diesel manual variants of the Carens MPV in the country. Now, we have the details of the variants along with the prices of the upcoming diesel-powered manual variants of the people mover.

The Kia Carens now get six new diesel trims, namely, Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. While all the variants get a seven-seater configuration as standard, the latter, Luxury Plus can be had with a six-seater layout as well. Moreover, the carmaker is set to discontinue the iMT or the clutchless manual variants of the Carens diesel with this new update. We speculate the reason behind this move is the demand for manual and automatic transmission being higher than the iMT versions.

Listed below are the new variant-wise prices of the Kia Carens Diesel variants:

Diesel Variants (new) Ex-showroom prices (Manual) Ex-showroom prices (iMT) Difference Premium Rs. 12.67 lakh Rs. 12.65 lakh Rs. 2,000 Premium (O) Rs. 12.90 lakh - New Prestige Rs. 14 lakh Rs.13.95 lakh Rs. 5,000 Prestige Plus Rs. 15.47 lakh Rs. 15.45 lakh Rs. 2,000 Luxury Rs. 17.15 lakh Rs.16.95 lakh Rs. 20,000 Luxury Plus Rs. 18.15 lakh Rs. 18.15 lakh -

As seen in the table, the Carens now get a new Premium (O) diesel variant. As for the price difference between the manual and iMT trims, the Premium and Prestige Plus variants carry a difference amount of Rs. 2,000. Meanwhile, the Prestige and Luxury variants are expensive by Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively.

Mechanically, the Carens now gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This oil burner is tuned to generate 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, The MPV also get two petrol powertrains in naturally aspirated and turbo guise.