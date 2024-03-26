Kia Seltos gets two new automatic variants; prices start at Rs. 15.40 lakh

Seltos gains one variant each in petrol CVT and diesel AT versions

Carens recently received updates too

Kia India has added two new variants to the Seltos mid-size SUV line-up and we have exclusively got our hands on its prices. The Seltos is now additionally available in the HTK+ petrol CVT and HTK+ diesel AT variants, priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh (both, ex-showroom), respectively.

The Seltos petrol CVT was previously available only in the HTX variant, which is priced at Rs. 16.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK+ variant undercuts the HTX variant by Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the diesel AT version was offered in the HTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line variants. Compared to the HTX variant, the Seltos HTK+ diesel AT variant is affordable by Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, both the new variants now become the entry-level offering in their respective automatic ranges.

Feature highlights of the new Seltos HTK+ (petrol CVT and diesel AT) include LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, smart key with engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, cruise control, electrically folding ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, and an eight-inch touchscreen system with wireless phone projection.

The HTK+ variants of the Kia Seltos, in the petrol CVT and diesel AT avatar, miss out on features available in the HTX variants, such as a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, fog lights, and taillights; 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, black and beige interior theme, soft-touch dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel, 10.25-inch screen with wireless phone projection, OTA updates, and voice recognition. Other notable features include dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, traction modes, 60:40 split rear seats, and a rear armrest with cup holders.

In other news, the Carens also witnessed a significant change in the transmission department as well as the addition of new variants, details of which are now live on our website.

The following are the prices of the new Kia Seltos variants (ex-showroom):