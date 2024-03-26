CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos gets two new automatic variants; prices start at Rs. 15.40 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,681 Views
    Kia Seltos gets two new automatic variants; prices start at Rs. 15.40 lakh
    • Seltos gains one variant each in petrol CVT and diesel AT versions
    • Carens recently received updates too

    Kia India has added two new variants to the Seltos mid-size SUV line-up and we have exclusively got our hands on its prices. The Seltos is now additionally available in the HTK+ petrol CVT and HTK+ diesel AT variants, priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh (both, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Front View

    The Seltos petrol CVT was previously available only in the HTX variant, which is priced at Rs. 16.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK+ variant undercuts the HTX variant by Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Similarly, the diesel AT version was offered in the HTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line variants. Compared to the HTX variant, the Seltos HTK+ diesel AT variant is affordable by Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, both the new variants now become the entry-level offering in their respective automatic ranges.

    Left Side View

    Feature highlights of the new Seltos HTK+ (petrol CVT and diesel AT) include LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, smart key with engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, cruise control, electrically folding ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, and an eight-inch touchscreen system with wireless phone projection.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The HTK+ variants of the Kia Seltos, in the petrol CVT and diesel AT avatar, miss out on features available in the HTX variants, such as a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, fog lights, and taillights; 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, black and beige interior theme, soft-touch dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel, 10.25-inch screen with wireless phone projection, OTA updates, and voice recognition. Other notable features include dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, traction modes, 60:40 split rear seats, and a rear armrest with cup holders.

    In other news, the Carens also witnessed a significant change in the transmission department as well as the addition of new variants, details of which are now live on our website.

    The following are the prices of the new Kia Seltos variants (ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    Seltos HTK+ petrol CVTRs. 15.40 lakh
    Seltos HTK+ diesel ATRs. 16.90 lakh
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen Basalt to be unveiled tomorrow in India
     Next 
    EXCLUSIVE! Kia Carens new variants prices leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 9.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Apr 2024
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 32.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Apr 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.19 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.63 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos gets two new automatic variants; prices start at Rs. 15.40 lakh