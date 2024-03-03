CarWale
    Kia Seltos turbo petrol iMT real-world mileage revealed

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Kia Seltos turbo petrol iMT real-world mileage revealed

    - 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine.

    - 6-speed clutch-less manual gearbox. 

    It has been a few months since Kia India launched the updated Seltos in India. The new iMT version of the turbo petrol Seltos packs in strong performance and plenty of convenience for everyday use but what about its real-world efficiency? Let’s find out through our extensive city and highway fuel efficiency tests.

    2024 Kia Seltos iMT engine and gearbox

    The 1.5-litre engine that powers the Seltos is Kia’s new turbo petrol engine that has replaced the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.4 engine was discontinued in March 2023 as it didn’t meet BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The 1.5 engine makes 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, which is 20bhp and 11Nm more than the 1.4 unit. It is paired to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and the former is what we have tested here.

    2024 Kia Seltos turbo petrol iMT CarWale tested mileage

    After driving for 80kms in the city, the Seltos used 8.67 litres of petrol. That’s a real-world mileage of 9.20kmpl. And on the driver’s display, it showed an average fuel efficiency of 10.3kmpl. For the highway test, we drove around 90km on the expressway and it took 5.53 litres of fuel, resulting in a tested mileage of 16.03kmpl. Meanwhile, the mileage shown on the MID at the time was 17.60kmpl.

    Kia launched the new Seltos in July last year. It was the first major update for the Seltos since it was introduced in India in 2019. It is offered in three trim levels- Tech line, GT line, and X-line across three engine options and 10 colour schemes.

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
