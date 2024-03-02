CarWale
    2024 Hyundai i20 N Line – Biggest Changes Explained

    2024 Hyundai i20 N Line – Biggest Changes Explained

    - New alloys, front-end look.

    - Multi-colour ambient lighting introduced. 

    Hyundai has announced the new i20 N Line featuring a slightly different look. But before we go on about this performance hatchback, we have to add that this is the European-spec model and not the one that is sold here in India. Featuring refreshed design elements both internally and externally, the sporty iteration of the i20 is set to begin production in April.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Wheel

    Exterior Changes

    The 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line gets newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and an updated pattern for the front radiator grille. Additionally, the N Line-specific design elements such as the bumper and inserts add more to the flair. This model offers a choice of nine body colours, including four new options: Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Dashboard

    Interior Changes

    Hyundai has added multi-colour ambient lights and new LED lights for the map, interior, and sun visor areas. These would be particularly useful in darker settings. Here in India, the i20 N Line gets a single red colour ambient lighting system that runs across the dashboard and the foot well. 

    Hyundai i20 N Line Right Side View

    ADAS Features

    The European-spec i20 N Line gets a range of ADAS features including forward collision-avoidance assist and lane-following assist. Optional safety systems like parking assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist can also be had. Lastly, the car also gets adaptive cruise control. 

    Hyundai i20 N Line Rear View

    We expect the design and the interior updates to come to the India-spec model in the future. The new i20 N Line for India will continue to feature a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It can be had with either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

