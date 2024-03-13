CarWale
    Hyundai i20 and Venue N Line cross 22,000 unit sales

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Creta N Line becomes the third N Line car in India
    • 82 per cent of buyers prefer top-end N Line variants

    Hyundai India recently expanded its N Line portfolio by introducing the Creta N Line in the country. It is available in two variants at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 16.82 lakh. With this, the N Line range currently has three models – the i20 N Line, Venue N Line, and the Creta N Line. The latter is the most expensive N Line-specific model by the Korean automaker.

    Now, the carmaker has announced that the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line have collectively surpassed 22,000 unit sales in India. Moreover, 82 per cent of buyers who bought an N Line car opted for the top-end variant. Now, with the introduction of the performance version of the Creta, this number will only go up in multiple folds.

    Hyundai India launched its first N Line car, the i20 N Line in the country in late 2021. This was followed by its elder sibling, the Venue N Line in September 2022. At present, the models are available in two variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12.08 lakh, respectively.

     Previous 
    Get benefits of up to Rs. 57,000 on Maruti Baleno in March 2024
     Next 
    Jeep to launch Hyundai Creta rival in India

