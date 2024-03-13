Hyundai i20 and Venue N Line cross 22,000 unit sales

Creta N Line becomes the third N Line car in India

82 per cent of buyers prefer top-end N Line variants

Hyundai India recently expanded its N Line portfolio by introducing the Creta N Line in the country. It is available in two variants at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 16.82 lakh. With this, the N Line range currently has three models – the i20 N Line, Venue N Line, and the Creta N Line. The latter is the most expensive N Line-specific model by the Korean automaker.

Now, the carmaker has announced that the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line have collectively surpassed 22,000 unit sales in India. Moreover, 82 per cent of buyers who bought an N Line car opted for the top-end variant. Now, with the introduction of the performance version of the Creta, this number will only go up in multiple folds.

Hyundai India launched its first N Line car, the i20 N Line in the country in late 2021. This was followed by its elder sibling, the Venue N Line in September 2022. At present, the models are available in two variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12.08 lakh, respectively.