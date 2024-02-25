CarWale
    Hyundai i20 N Line facelift breaks cover!

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Launch in India in the coming months 
    • Continues with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai Motor India launched the facelifted i20 in the country in September last year. Now, the automaker has announced the updated N Line version of this hatchback in the global market, hinting at its India launch soon.

    On the outside, the new i20 N Line features a new textured radiator grille with ‘N’ badging, N line-specific sporty bumpers, red inserts on the front bumper and side skirts, freshly designed 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and chrome twin-exhausts. Additionally, the manufacturer has introduced four new exterior hues. This includes Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic.

    As you step inside, you can see the dashboard is wrapped in an all-black interior theme with interior controls and accents in striking red. Further, it gets an exclusive N Line steering wheel with perforated leather and red stitching, sporty gearbox lever, sports pedals with an aluminium look, and N Line-specific sports seats. Other notable features include an infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, wireless charger, single-pane sunroof, digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient light, and a Bose-sourced sound system.

    Under the skin, Hyundai is likely to equip the facelifted i20 N Line with the same powertrain as that of the existing model. It will continue to get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and can be coupled either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission unit.

    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
