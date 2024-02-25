Citroen C3 gets a new colour; Zesty Orange discontinued

Available in four monotone and seven dual-tone colours

Prices start at Rs. 6.16 lakh

Citroen India has rejigged the colour options of its entry-level hatchback, the C3. With this update, the Tata Punch rival is now available in four monotone and seven dual-tone exterior paint options. Further, it can be had in three trim levels – Live, Feel, and Shine, at a starting price of Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers can now book the C3 in the new Cosmo Blue colour with the option of a dual-tone finish. Meanwhile, the Zesty Orange colour has been removed from the primary paint option. Notably, the C3 hatchback now gets four monotone colours including Polar White, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, and Cosmo Blue.

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, the latter churns out 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. Notably, both engines share the same five-speed manual gearbox.