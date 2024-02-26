CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG AMT driven: Now in pictures

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Tiago CNG AMT driven: Now in pictures
    • Launched in India in January 2024
    • 1.2-litre petrol mated to a five-speed AMT
    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata has taken a first-mover advantage by launching a CNG AMT-powered version of its Tiago hatchback. Prices for this automatic CNG hatchback start at Rs. 7.90 lakh and top out at Rs. 8.90 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone version.

    Tata Tiago Front View

    The Tiago CNG AMT is available in the XTA, XZA, XZA Plus and XZA NRG. The engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre Revotron mill. In CNG guise it produces 72bhp/95Nm and the gearbox in question is Tata’s five-speed AMT.

    Tata Tiago Dashboard

    The car that we have driven is a top-spec model with features like a 7.0-inch display for the infotainment system, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. You also get a new paint scheme called Tornado Blue.

    Tata Tiago Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The gearbox has been tuned for a taller space between ratios to allow the engine to build momentum and also reduce the effect of head nod action commonly associated with automated manual gearboxes. The level of refinement in the gearbox has improved significantly since Tata introduced an AMT nine years ago. 

    Tata Tiago Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of driving dynamics, the ride is on the firmer side to compensate for the additional bulk of the CNG tanks. It does add to the car’s driving experience and this combined with the responsiveness of the steering makes this a fun car to drive.

    Tata Tiago Open Boot/Trunk

    One of the main highlights of the hatchback is its twin-cylinder tech. By splitting the CNG tanks into two, Tata has been able to place them lower and liberate additional boot space that now stands at 230 litres. The spare wheel is mounted underneath.

    Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata officially claims a mileage of 28.06km/kg. In our real-world mileage test, we got 21.1km/kg in the city and 22km/kg in highway conditions. This is pretty decent considering that Tata has a first-mover advantage in this new battlefront.

    Open Fuel Lid

    The same setup is available in the Tigor and could make its way to the Altroz and Punch in the next few months giving Tata the first-mover advantage across the table. Of course, the grand move in this regard would be to have it with the recently unveiled Nexon CNG.

    Photography : Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

