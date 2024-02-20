CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG AMT review to go live tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Offered in four variants 
    • Gets a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg

    The homegrown automaker, Tata Motors, recently launched the AMT variants of the Tiago CNG in India with prices starting from Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven this hatchback, and our first drive review goes live tomorrow, 21 February, at 4 pm.

    Offered in four variants, namely XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, and XZA NRG, this is the first CNG vehicle in India that comes coupled with an AMT gearbox. In terms of features, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, and an eight-speaker Harman audio system.

    The Tiago CNG AMT employs a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the engine put out 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. The transmission duty is handled by a five-speed AMT gearbox returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.

    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Harrier waiting period comes down in February 2024

