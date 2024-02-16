CarWale
    Tata Tiago attracts discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in February 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - CNG variants attract the maximum discount

    - Prices in India start from Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Here is some good news for buyers planning to bring home the Tiago. Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on the Tiago in the month of February 2024. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are valid till the end of this month.

    While the petrol models attract a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, the CNG variants are offered with benefits of up to Rs. 75,000. This comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

    Recently, the automaker launched the CNG AMT variant of the Tiago in India with prices starting from Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the first CNG car in the country to be mated to an AMT gearbox. Mechanically, it comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode, returning fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon safety features: What makes it a GNCAP 5-star rated SUV?
     Next 
    Maruti Alto K10 gets a price cut for select variants

