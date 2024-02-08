CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG automatic launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.90 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago CNG automatic launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.90 lakh
    • Available in four variants
    • Gets claimed mileage of 28.06km/kg

    Tata Motors has officially launched the Tiago CNG AMT in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh. The carmaker has also introduced the Tigor CNG automatic, which is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards.

    Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tiago CNG AMT is available in four variants, namely XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, and XZA NRG. This version, which brings along a new Tornado Blue paint, is claimed to return a mileage of 28.06km/kg. Additionally, the Tiago NRG in the CNG AMT form gets a new Grassland Beige colour.

    Powering the Tiago CNG AMT is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine paired with a five-speed AMT unit. In petrol mode, the car develops 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, while in CNG mode, this output is reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tiago CNG AMT (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    Tiago CNG XTARs. 7.90 lakh
    Tiago CNG XZA+Rs. 8.80 lakh
    Tiago CNG XZA+ dual-toneRs. 8.90 lakh
    Tiago CNG XZA NRGRs. 8.80 lakh
    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Tigor CNG AMT launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.85 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in February 2024

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.70 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.97 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.70 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.80 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.33 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.63 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.32 Lakh

