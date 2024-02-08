Tata Tiago CNG automatic launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.90 lakh

Available in four variants

Gets claimed mileage of 28.06km/kg

Tata Motors has officially launched the Tiago CNG AMT in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh. The carmaker has also introduced the Tigor CNG automatic, which is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tiago CNG AMT is available in four variants, namely XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, and XZA NRG. This version, which brings along a new Tornado Blue paint, is claimed to return a mileage of 28.06km/kg. Additionally, the Tiago NRG in the CNG AMT form gets a new Grassland Beige colour.

Powering the Tiago CNG AMT is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine paired with a five-speed AMT unit. In petrol mode, the car develops 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, while in CNG mode, this output is reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tiago CNG AMT (all prices, ex-showroom):