    Tata Nexon EV attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in February 2024

    • Offers applicable for MY2023 stock
    • Available in medium-range and long-range versions

    Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on its new and updated Nexon EV this month. The popular electric SUV is currently available in six variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.74 lakh.

    Customers planning to book the Nexon EV can get maximum benefits on the MY2023 stock. These discounts include cash offers, exchange bonuses, corporate bonuses, and other dealer-end offers. However, the amount may vary depending on the variant, as the long-range version carries the highest offers.

    Tata Nexon EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the Nexon EV are two battery pack options – a 30kWh and 40.5kWh unit, with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively. The long-range version is capable of producing 143bhp and 215Nm of torque and can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in six hours using a 7.2kW AC charger.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
