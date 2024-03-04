New car launches in India in March 2024

A fresh start in the form of a new month will bring along its share of launches in the Indian automobile market. Let us understand which cars will come along later this month and what they intend to bring in tow.

Hyundai will announce the prices of the Creta N Line in the country on 11 March. This sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV will also mark the debut of the Creta N Line in India and will be the third N Line model in the country after the i20 and the Venue.

To be available in six colours and two variants, the Creta N Line will be propelled by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units. The power output of this motor stands at 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Bookings are currently underway, and you can read about the same in detail on our website.

The Seal is an electric sedan from the Chinese automobile company, BYD. Set to be launched on 5 March, it will come as a refresh in between the sea of electric SUV launches. The model was showcased in India for the first time at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Seal sedan will be available in three variants and colours. We expect the model to be offered with two battery pack options – 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh. Notable features will include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, rotating touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, and a digital instrument console.

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition

(Update): At the time of filing this article, the Nexon EV Dark Edition was launched in India. You can read all the details which are now live on our website.

The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition made its debut in the facelifted avatar at the Bharat Mobility Expo held last month. Now, the brand is expected to reveal its prices in the coming weeks. Changes to this version over the standard Nexon will include blacked-out elements inside out, ‘#Dark’ badging, and more.

The Nexon EV Dark Edition is likely to be offered only with a 40.5kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 456km on a single full charge.

Mahindra has been testing the facelifted XUV300 in the recent past, and we believe that this updated version of the sub-four-metre SUV could be launched by the end of the month. Last month, Mahindra revealed that it had cut down on the production of the pre-facelift XUV300 as an update was in the works.

In terms of updates, the 2024 XUV300 is expected to get revised front and rear bumpers, new set of LED headlamps and taillights, fresh alloy wheels, freestanding touchscreen system, tweaked centre console, and an electric parking brake. The model is likely to carry on with the same powertrains as those in the outgoing version.