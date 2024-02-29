CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line bookings open in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta N Line bookings open in India
    • Prices to be announced on 11 March, 2024.
    • Third N line model in India

    Hyundai dealerships across the country have started accepting orders for the upcoming Creta N Line. The prices of the performance version of the recently launched Creta facelift will be revealed on 11 March, 2024. Customers planning for the Creta N Line can put their name down for the SUV for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. 

    The upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants – N8 and N10. Mechanically, it will be equipped with a sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which is capable of generating 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the N Line version of the Creta will be offered in both a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Visually, similar to the Venue and i20 N Line, the Hyundai Creta N Line will get sportier and more aggressive styling with redesigned front and rear bumper. It will also get new paint schemes including the signature Thunder Blue colour with red accents. Moreover, the cabin will be draped in an all-black theme with striking red stitching and inserts in various places.

    Feature-wise, the Creta N Line will come loaded with plenty of tech including a twin display setup, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
