    Tata Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400 – Real-world range compared

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400 – Real-world range compared

    Tata Nexon EV and the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 Pro variant are the only contenders in their segment in India. While we’ve already detailed what they offer and how they perform, you must be keen to know their real-world driving range. In this article, let us see how these two electric SUVs fare against each other when driven under real-world conditions.

    The contestants in our real-world range comparison were the Tata Nexon EV long-range and the Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant. While the former comes powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack, the latter gets a 39.5kWh battery pack. They get a claimed range of up to 465km and 456km, respectively.

    SpecificationsTata Nexon EV Long RangeMahindra XUV400 EL Pro
    Battery pack40.5kWh39.5kWh
    Claimed range465km456km
    Real-world range296km256km
    Power output143bhp/215Nm148bhp/310Nm
    Driving modesCity, Sport, and EcoFun, Fast, and Fearless
    Now, we drove both these SUVs on our predefined route under real-world conditions with moderate to heavy city traffic along with some highway run till the batteries of the cars drained. The Nexon EV came to a halt after 296km. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 Pro covered a distance of 256km on a single, fully charged battery.

