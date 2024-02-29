Tata Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400 – Real-world range compared

Tata Nexon EV and the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 Pro variant are the only contenders in their segment in India. While we’ve already detailed what they offer and how they perform, you must be keen to know their real-world driving range. In this article, let us see how these two electric SUVs fare against each other when driven under real-world conditions.

The contestants in our real-world range comparison were the Tata Nexon EV long-range and the Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant. While the former comes powered by a 40.5kWh battery pack, the latter gets a 39.5kWh battery pack. They get a claimed range of up to 465km and 456km, respectively.

Specifications Tata Nexon EV Long Range Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Battery pack 40.5kWh 39.5kWh Claimed range 465km 456km Real-world range 296km 256km Power output 143bhp/215Nm 148bhp/310Nm Driving modes City, Sport, and Eco Fun, Fast, and Fearless

Now, we drove both these SUVs on our predefined route under real-world conditions with moderate to heavy city traffic along with some highway run till the batteries of the cars drained. The Nexon EV came to a halt after 296km. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 Pro covered a distance of 256km on a single, fully charged battery.