    Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Spec comparison

    Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Spec comparison

    The battle of the electric compact SUVs has gone up a notch with the launch of the fully updated Mahindra XUV400. It finally has all the big features that are expected in the segment and this update comes at a time when its biggest rival, the Nexon EV, underwent a facelift. They are separated by a Rs. 1.12 lakh (Nexon over XUV) price tag. So, what are the big differences? Let’s find out!

    Engine Shot

    Powertrain options

    The Mahindra XUV400 is offered with two battery options — 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh producing ranges of 375km and 456km, respectively. There is a single motor producing 148bhp/310Nm for both battery packs.

    Engine Shot

     It’s a similar story with the Nexon EV but here, along with two battery packs, you also get two different outputs. The medium range is 375km with a 127bhp/215Nm motor while the long range is 465km with a motor producing 143bhp/215Nm.

    Dashboard

    Feature list

    Given their pricing and position, they both have standard features like climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, rear AC vents, connected car technology, leatherette upholstery, digital instrument cluster, and wireless charger. Over the XUV400, the Nexon EV has a 360-degree camera and USB-C charging ports at the rear.

    Dashboard

    Both cars in the top-spec versions get six airbags, Highline TPMS, ESP, traction control, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. Regarding car safety, at the time of this story, neither the Nexon EV nor the XUV400 had been subjected to any type of NCAP crash test.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior design highlights

    The Nexon EV looks much like the ICE Nexon while the XUV400 still has the design of the current XUV300. There is a high possibility that when the latter is upgraded in the looks department, so will its EV sibling.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    It’s worth noting that the XUV400 is 4.2 metres in length while the Nexon EV is 3.99 metres, giving slightly more to the boot space on offer.

    Competition

    The Mahindra XUV400 and the Tata Nexon EV have rivals in the form of the MG ZS EV, Maruti eVX, Toyota Urban Concept, Hyundai Creta EV, Honda Elevate EV, and the locally produced Kia EV.

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6797 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8232 Views
    59 Likes

