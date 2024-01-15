CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024
    • Available in four variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024. It can be had in four variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Customers planning to book the Hyundai hatchback can opt for the MY2024 or the MY2023 models with variable discounts.

    Listed below are the model year-wise discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in January 2024.

    OffersVersionMY2024 ModelMY2023 Model
    Cash discounts

    Petrol variants

    		Rs. 10,000Rs. 20,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 10,000Rs. 10,000
    Cash discounts

    CNG variants

    		Rs. 20,000Rs. 35,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 10,000Rs. 10,000

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. In standard mode, this motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the engine churns out 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

