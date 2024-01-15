CarWale
    AD

    Kia Sonet facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    533 Views
    Kia Sonet facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Now gets features like ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 1 ADAS

    Last week, Kia India launched the 2024 Sonet in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the sub-four-metre SUV since its launch in 2020. Broadly available in seven trims, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, this SUV now sports features like a Level 1 ADAS safety suite, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

    The following are the on-road prices of the Kia Sonet facelift in the top 10 cities in India:

    CitiesBase modelTop model
    MumbaiRs. 9.39 lakhRs. 18.95 lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.09 lakhRs. 18.71 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.55 lakhRs. 19.54 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 lakhRs. 18.27 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.54 lakhRs. 19.38 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.61 lakhRs. 19.37 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.87 lakhRs. 17.42 lakh
    PuneRs. 9.39 lakhRs. 18.95 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.86 lakhRs. 17.41 lakh
    KochiRs. 9.52 lakhRs. 19.36 lakh
    Kia Sonet Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the powertrains, Kia offers the Sonet facelift in both petrol and diesel engine options. It gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These motors can be coupled with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Customers can choose this Hyundai Venue-rival from nine monotones and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, and Matte Graphite. On the other hand, the dual tones include Glacier White Pearl and Intense Red with a black roof.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Creta facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Creta facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.39 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.54 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.39 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.61 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.29 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet facelift on-road prices in top 10 cities in India