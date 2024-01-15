Hyundai Creta facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

To be offered in seven variants

Hyundai India will launch the Creta facelift in the country tomorrow, 16 January, 2024. The model will be offered in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Customers can put their name down for the upcoming SUV for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with an estimated waiting period of up to 18 weeks.

On the outside, the updated Creta benefits from a redesigned front and rear profile. Up front, it gets a full-width DRL with a large grille, split LED headlamps, new bumper, and a silver faux skid plate. At the rear, the SUV flaunts a connecting LED taillights setup identical to the front, tweaked rear bumper, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper with a washer, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

As for the colour options, the Creta facelift will be made available in seven exterior paint hues including, Robust Emerald Pearl (new), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with black roof.

On the inside, the Creta facelift gets a thoroughly revamped cabin with a redesigned dashboard and centre console layout. Feature-wise, the SUV will come loaded with a twin 10.25-inch display setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, multi-spoke steering wheel, new aircon panel with revised vents, updated seat upholstery, 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Creta facelift will get three powertrains– a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Upon arrival, the Hyundai Creta will continue its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the Honda Elevate in the mid-size SUV segment.