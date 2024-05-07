Maruti currently sitting on 11,000 pending bookings for Wagon R CNG

CNG is offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine

Prices start at Rs. 6.44 lakh

Maruti is currently sitting on 11,000 pending bookings for the CNG-powered Wagon R. Among the popular CNG models, this number is the least with the Dzire next in line at 17,000 units. The fact that it is the CNG range’s car with the lowest backlog should come as no surprise as the Wagon R is a fast mover for the automaker with over 16,000 units dispatched every month.

As a whole, Maruti is currently sitting on a 2.2 lakh unit production backlog, of which 1.1 lakh units are CNG-powered vehicles. Of that, the Ertiga has the largest wait with 60,000 units pending. The automaker recently expanded its production capacity by one lakh units at its Manesar plant to address the massive demand for the MPV.

The CNG-enabled Wagon R is powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine producing 56bhp/82Nm and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The petrol tank’s capacity is 28 litres, while the CNG tank stands at 60 litres and the overall claimed mileage is 34.05kmpl.