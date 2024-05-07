CarWale
    Maruti currently sitting on 11,000 pending bookings for Wagon R CNG

    • CNG is offered with the 1.0-litre petrol engine
    • Prices start at Rs. 6.44 lakh

    Maruti is currently sitting on 11,000 pending bookings for the CNG-powered Wagon R. Among the popular CNG models, this number is the least with the Dzire next in line at 17,000 units. The fact that it is the CNG range’s car with the lowest backlog should come as no surprise as the Wagon R is a fast mover for the automaker with over 16,000 units dispatched every month.

    As a whole, Maruti is currently sitting on a 2.2 lakh unit production backlog, of which 1.1 lakh units are CNG-powered vehicles. Of that, the Ertiga has the largest wait with 60,000 units pending. The automaker recently expanded its production capacity by one lakh units at its Manesar plant to address the massive demand for the MPV.

    The CNG-enabled Wagon R is powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine producing 56bhp/82Nm and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The petrol tank’s capacity is 28 litres, while the CNG tank stands at 60 litres and the overall claimed mileage is 34.05kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
