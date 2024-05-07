Maruti Brezza CNG gets new safety features across the range

Brezza CNG prices in India start at Rs. 9.29 lakh

Currently offered in three variants

Maruti Suzuki has revised the safety quotient of the Brezza with immediate effect. The automaker has introduced two new safety features in the CNG range and made them standard across the variant lineup.

The CNG variants of the Maruti Brezza now come equipped with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist across all the variants, namely LXi, VXi, and ZXi. These two features were previously exclusive to the petrol versions. Notably, there have been no changes in the prices of the Brezza CNG variants.

Powering the Maruti Brezza is a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. In the CNG mode, the output is reduced to 87bhp and 121Nm. A five-speed manual is standard, while the six-speed torque converter automatic unit is limited to the petrol versions.