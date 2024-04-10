Hyundai Creta registers over 1 lakh bookings within 3 months

71 per cent buyers opted for sunroof-equipped variants

Was launched in January 2024

With just three months of its release, the Creta continues to prove to be the most popular SUV for the Korean automaker by surpassing a huge milestone. The automaker has registered over one lakh bookings of the mid-size SUV since its launch back in January 2024.

The Creta continues to top the charts be it in sales, booking, or breaking records. Notably, the SUV completed 50,000 and 80,000 bookings in February and March 2024, respectively. Compared to its closest rival and relative, The Kia Seltos took six months to achieve a similar milestone.

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta SUV is currently available in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), across petrol and diesel engines. Moreover, the model recently received its first-ever price hike of up to Rs. 10,800.

In other news, the Korean automaker is also working on bringing an all-electric version of the Creta SUV into the country. The model was recently spied on test and is expected to make its debut in late 2024.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The response to the recently launched new Hyundai Creta has also been overwhelming with over one lakh bookings in a span of just three months since the launch in January 2024. It is interesting to note that sunroof and connected car variants are contributing 71 per cent and 52 per cent respectively to the overall bookings, a testimony to the changing aspirations of young Indian customers.”