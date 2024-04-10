Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 25.39 lakh

- Available in three colours

- Features black grille, roof rails, and alloys

Jeep India has launched the Compass Night Eagle Edition at a starting price of Rs. 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It sports gloss black inserts inside and out and is available with a diesel powertrain.

The Compass Night Eagle gets a complete black treatment with a black hue and similar treatment for the front grille, roof rails, and door handles. It rides on bigger 18-inch alloys that are also painted in black hue. It is available in black, white, and red colours, all paired with a contrasting black roof.

Inside, the cabin carries a similar black theme but with more features. Jeep has equipped it with premium mats, a dash camera, entertainment screens for the rear passengers, air purifier, and ambient lights.

Under the bonnet, there are no upgrades and the Night Eagle continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

This special edition is a direct rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos X Line, Tata Harrier Dark, and the MG Hector Blackstorm.