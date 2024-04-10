CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 25.39 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    5,907 Views
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 25.39 lakh

    - Available in three colours

    - Features black grille, roof rails, and alloys

    Jeep India has launched the Compass Night Eagle Edition at a starting price of Rs. 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It sports gloss black inserts inside and out and is available with a diesel powertrain.

    The Compass Night Eagle gets a complete black treatment with a black hue and similar treatment for the front grille, roof rails, and door handles. It rides on bigger 18-inch alloys that are also painted in black hue. It is available in black, white, and red colours, all paired with a contrasting black roof.

    Jeep Compass Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin carries a similar black theme but with more features. Jeep has equipped it with premium mats, a dash camera, entertainment screens for the rear passengers, air purifier, and ambient lights.

    Under the bonnet, there are no upgrades and the Night Eagle continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    This special edition is a direct rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos X Line, Tata Harrier Dark, and the MG Hector Blackstorm.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 20.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Hector Blackstorm Edition range launched in India at Rs. 21.24 lakh
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta registers over 1 lakh bookings within 3 months

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35310 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35310 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 20.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 33.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 25.45 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 26.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 24.70 Lakh
    PuneRs. 25.49 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 25.76 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 23.32 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 26.80 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 24.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 23.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35310 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35310 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 25.39 lakh