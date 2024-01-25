CarWale
    Jeep Compass and Meridian prices in India hiked!

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jeep Compass and Meridian prices in India hiked!
    • Compass prices now start at Rs. 20.69 lakh
    • Select Meridian variants discontinued

    Jeep India has increased the prices for select models with immediate effect. Customers purchasing the Compass and Meridian SUVs will now have to shell out more to buy these cars.

    The Jeep Meridian has witnessed an upward price revision of Rs. 20,000 across all variants. The prices of the model now start at Rs. 33.60 lakh for the base Limited (O) 4x2MT variant, all the way up to Rs. 39.66 lakh for the top-end Overland 4x4 AT variant. At the same time, the carmaker has discontinued the X and Upland variants of the three-row SUV.

    Coming to the Compass, this model has also received a uniform price hike of Rs. 20,000. The Compass range is now priced from Rs. 20.69 lakh for the Sport 2.0 diesel MT to Rs. 32.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT.

