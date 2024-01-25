Maruti Suzuki Baleno prices hiked in India

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of its entire Arena and Nexa range in January 2024. With this, the popular Baleno hatchback has received a uniform price increment of Rs. 5,000 for select variants. It is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be had in four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. As for the price revision, except for the automatic versions, all variants including CNG-powered trims have received a standard hike of Rs. 5,000. While the manual variants start at Rs. 6.66 lakh, the automatic and CNG range starts at Rs. 6.93 lakh and Rs. 8.40 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Baleno is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This motor is tuned to generate 88bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Delta and Zeta variants can also be had with a company-fitted CNG kit option coupled with a manual gearbox.