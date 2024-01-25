CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG SUV to make India debut at 2024 Bharat Mobility Show

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mercedes-Benz Concept EQG SUV to make India debut at 2024 Bharat Mobility Show
    • Unveiled in concept form in 2021
    • The production version is expected to arrive in India post-unveil

    Mercedes-Benz will mark its Bharat Mobility Show 2024 debut with the EQG concept. Showcased in concept form in 2021, this is Mercedes’ interpretation of its most iconic model for the electric era. It’s expected to debut globally in production form within the next two years and will have an Indian arrival shortly after that.

    Design highlights

    The Concept EQG marries the classic lines of the iconic G-Class shape but with an electric heart and retro-modern design. You get a modern interpretation of the classic ‘G’ rectangular face but now kitted out with full LEDs from end to end. In profile, you can see the boxy SUV stance and large chrome wheels while at the rear, Mercedes has kept the tyre-on-the-door look with straightforward lines that are expected to give it an ageless design. However, that box is not for a tyre but your charging cables.

    Mercedes has never revealed the cabin of the EQG, but if the current crop of Mercedes SUVs is anything to go by, then we can guess what its cabin design will comprise. We can expect new dual-digital displays and eco-recycled materials for the seats and dashboard.

    Powertrain options

    There is no official word on the powertrain but we know that it will get individual motors on each wheel on both axles giving it four-wheel drive, articulation and its party piece, the ability to make tank turns. It’s expected to have a range of 500km.

    We will be live at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo and will get you all the details, including the unveiling of this Mercedes EQG, as they happen!

