    Lamborghini registers record global sales in 2023; also sells 103 cars in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Lamborghini sold over 10,000 cars across the world
    • Records 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    Lamborghini has recorded a new milestone in its history by breaching 10,000 unit sales in CY23. The Italian marquee achieved these numbers in its 60th anniversary year, during which it also sold 103 cars in India.

    In 2023, Lamborghini retailed a total of 10,112 cars across the globe, thus, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 10 per cent. The Urus alone accounted for a sale of 6,087 units, while the Huracan range accounted for 3,962 units. Additionally, the brand sold 51 limited-edition cars and 12 units under the Aventador range.

    In CY23, the US recorded a sale of 3,000 Lamborghinis, followed by Germany and China with 961 and 845 units, respectively. Following them were the UK with a sale of 801 units and Japan with 660 unit sales.

    Speaking on the occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, said, 'It's a true source of pride for the whole company to have surpassed the 10,000 cars delivery mark. Playing a role in achieving this milestone for Lamborghini is an honour for me and for all the people who work tirelessly to achieve this goal. This is a success made possible by the commitment of everyone, a major accomplishment based on true teamwork. But as always, we're not stopping at single milestones, and we're ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024.'

