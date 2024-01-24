Hyundai Creta N Line: What to expect?

Introduction

Hyundai will join and enter the big leagues in terms of special edition SUVs but this time around it’s a performance one. We exclusively brought you details of the Creta N Line and now here is all that you need to know about the upcoming SUV.

Exterior changes

On the outside, the special edition Creta will get N-Line paint schemes, and badging at the front and rear. The major highlight will be the N Line-specific wheels which will help separate this special edition from the regular car.

Interior changes

Moving in track with the other N Line models, it is expected to get an N Line-specific steering, instrument cluster and red piping on the seats, gear lever and steering. We can also expect N Line embossing on the headrests. It is based on the top-spec Creta, SX (O), which means things like a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, dual-digital displays, powered driver’s seat, rear-seat recline and an LED lighting package.

Powertrain

This is something we can officially confirm. It will be offered with the 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol in the N8 and a new N10 variant which is equal to the SX and SX (O) variant. This engine produces 160bhp/253Nm and the standard car gets a seven-speed DCT while the N Line will also get a six-speed manual.

Competition

The Hyundai Creta N Line will take on the Volkswagen Taigun GT, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo and the Kia Seltos X-Line.

Why it should work in Hyundai’s favour?

Two reasons.

The first is that this is a logical progression given the popularity of the N Line trim and the need to offer ambition to those fully willing to go to the top of the Creta hierarchy. The second is that adding Hyundai’s most popular model in India to the N Line will help boost its volumes and reach of the performance brand.We expect Hyundai to launch the Creta N Line at the start of the next financial year with a maximum premium of Rs. 1.5 lakh over the equivalent standard models.

*Images are of standard 2024 Hyundai Creta and for representative purposes only