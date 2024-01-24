Hyundai Creta EV spotted in production-ready avatar

Creta EV could be launched in India by the end of the year

Will be based on the recently launched Creta facelift

Hyundai continues testing the electrified Creta ahead of its debut which could take place by the end of 2024. A single unit of the model in the fully camouflaged form was spotted, revealing key details of the upcoming Tata Curvv EV and the Honda Elevate EV rival.

As seen in the image here, the new Creta EV is likely to get new aero-focused alloy wheels and a charging port on the fascia, the latter evident with the cut-out on the camouflage. Also up for offer could be a fresh, blanked-off grille. Elsewhere, the electric SUV from the Korean automaker is expected to borrow design cues and most of its features from the recently launched Creta facelift.

Details regarding the battery pack and specifications of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV remain unknown at the moment. The model is likely to source power from a 55-60kWh unit with an approximate range of 550km.

