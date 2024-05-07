CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition: Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    23,678 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition: Top 5 highlights
    • Special Edition now on sale
    • Deliveries have started

    Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched a special edition of the XUV700. It is called the Blaze Edition and starts at Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top five highlights to watch out for.

    Exclusive matte paint

    The XUV700 Blaze Edition will be offered in a unique single Matte Blaze Red exterior colour.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    Black exterior treatment

    It gets a Napoli Black roof giving the SUV a dual-tone look. The vehicle also features a black treatment for the grille, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Moreover, thanks to the blacked-out B-, C-, and D-pillars, the Blaze Edition also manages to create the impression of a floating roofline.

    Mahindra XUV700 Wheel

    All-black interior

    The standard versions of the XUV700 get beige/ivory upholstery, silver accents on the dashboard, and lighter colours. However, the Blaze Edition boasts an all-black interior.

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    Red accents

    Then, there are red highlights to break the monotony of the dark theme. These include red trims around the centre console and the AC vents. Besides, there's red stitching on the seat upholstery too.

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard

    Exclusivity

    Production of the XUV700 Blaze Edition will be capped at 2,500 units to maintain its exclusivity. Also, this special edition is based on the top-spec AX7 Luxury variant, boasting all the equipment one can have with the SUV. It will only be offered in Petrol AT, Diesel MT, and Diesel AT versions.

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition: Engine and gearbox options

    Powering the Blaze Edition is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The special edition is also offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine with a choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

    Mahindra XUV700 Dashboard
    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
