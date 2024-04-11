CarWale
    Mercedes announces two new AMG models for India

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mercedes announces two new AMG models for India
    • Both models will have E Performance
    • Will arrive in Q2 of FY 2025

    Mercedes-Benz, as a part of its launches for Q2 of FY 25 will bring to India, the AMG S 63 e-Performance sedan and AMG C 63 e-Performance F1 Edition. The addition of these two models will take the AMG lineup in India to nine in total once they are launched.

    AMG S 63 e-performance

    Looking to put more weight behind its top-end vehicles, Mercedes will launch a high-performance version of its S-Class sedan in the form of the AMG S 63 e-performance. Exterior highlights include an AMG-specific grille, 20-inch alloys and trapezoidal tailpipes at the rear. Inside you get everything that comes with the new-generation S-Class but with the AMG seasoning for that high-performance look. This includes AMG-embossed upholstery and AMG graphics for the digital instrument.

    Putting the AMG S in the car’s name is a 4.0-litre V8 hybrid engine that produces 791bhp/1430Nm with nine driving modes. It’s mated to a nine-speed AMG speedshift DCT and paired with an electric motor and 13.1kWH battery offering a range of 33km. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic system helps deliver power to all the wheels and makes the car sprint from zero to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Front Three Quarter

    AMG C 63 e-Performance F1 Edition

    Mid-way down the scale from the AMG S 63 e-performance is the AMG C 63 e-Performance F1 Edition. It gets all the design elements of the latest-generation C-Class but with a matte paint scheme, AMG grille and of course the AMG-specific grille. Inside it gets black Nappa leather upholstery, AMG logos in the seats and seat belts and F1 logos on the floor mats and surprisingly on the outside of the car.

    The C63 will be powered by a hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 671bhp/1020Nm. It has a top speed of 280kmph and a 0-100 time of 3.3 seconds. 2024 will also mark the 10th anniversary of the C63 coming to India making it one of the longest-running AMG badges for the Indian market since Mercedes began their AMG push in India in late 2010.

