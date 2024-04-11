Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new variant; prices start at Rs. 6.93 lakh

The Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant is available with MT and AMT units

Gets a new Amazon Grey colour

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant in the Grand i10 Nios line-up today. Known as the Corporate variant, it sits between the Magna and Sportz variants, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant features 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels, blacked-out grille, body-coloured door handles, LED DRLs, LED taillights, and a ‘Corporate’ badge on the tailgate. This addition also brings along a new Amazon Grey colour to the range.

Inside, the 2024 Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant gets a dual-tone interior theme, height-adjustable driver seat, footwell lighting, 6.75-inch touchscreen system, and rear AC vents. Further, it receives electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto-down power window function for the driver side, steering-mounted controls, four speakers, a rear power outlet, and a Type-C charging port. In terms of safety, the variant is equipped with six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder system, three-point seat-belts for all seats, and an impact-sensing auto door unlock function.

Under the hood, this variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. This motor develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant (all prices, ex-showroom):