CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new variant; prices start at Rs. 6.93 lakh

    Read inతెలుగు|தமிழ்|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,586 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new variant; prices start at Rs. 6.93 lakh
    • The Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant is available with MT and AMT units
    • Gets a new Amazon Grey colour

    Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant in the Grand i10 Nios line-up today. Known as the Corporate variant, it sits between the Magna and Sportz variants, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Logo

    On the outside, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant features 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels, blacked-out grille, body-coloured door handles, LED DRLs, LED taillights, and a ‘Corporate’ badge on the tailgate. This addition also brings along a new Amazon Grey colour to the range.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Dashboard

    Inside, the 2024 Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant gets a dual-tone interior theme, height-adjustable driver seat, footwell lighting, 6.75-inch touchscreen system, and rear AC vents. Further, it receives electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto-down power window function for the driver side, steering-mounted controls, four speakers, a rear power outlet, and a Type-C charging port. In terms of safety, the variant is equipped with six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder system, three-point seat-belts for all seats, and an impact-sensing auto door unlock function.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Wheel

    Under the hood, this variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. This motor develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Grand i10 Nios Corporate variant (all prices, ex-showroom):

    VariantPrice
    Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 MTRs. 6.93 lakh
    Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 AMTRs. 7.58 lakh
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes announces two new AMG models for India
     Next 
    Tata Nexon DCA real-world mileage revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.63 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.21 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.16 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new variant; prices start at Rs. 6.93 lakh