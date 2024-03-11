CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 43,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Offers valid till 31 March, 2024
    • CNG variants attract the maximum discount

    Hyundai Motor India is offering attractive discounts on its entire portfolio until the end of March 2024. Customers planning to buy its entry-level car, the Grand i10 Nios, can now avail benefits of up to Rs. 43,000. Let us take a detailed look at it.

    Currently, the Grand i10 Nios attracts a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Notably, the petrol MT and the AMT variants get a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 March, 2024 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors.

    Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios in five variants, namely Era, Magna, Sports Executive, Sportz, and Asta with prices starting from Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the powertrain, the hatchback can be had in both petrol and CNG options. This includes a 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine that puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque in the petrol mode and 68bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.13 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.63 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.21 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.16 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.62 Lakh

