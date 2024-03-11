Hyundai Creta N Line Titan Grey Matte spied ahead of launch

SUV starts reaching dealerships across India

Offered in three monotone and three dual-tone colour options

The Hyundai Creta N Line has been in the news for a few weeks now due to the spy pictures of its test mule, official teasers, feature revelations, and more, leading up to today's launch which is scheduled for 5 pm. We already know most of the details like variants, specifications, design, and colour options of the Creta N Line. Now, the model has started reaching dealerships ahead of the price announcement.

The Hyundai Creta N Line can be had in two variants, namely, N8 and N10. Meanwhile, the colour in question is the Titan Grey Matte, however, customers can choose from two more monotone and three dual-tone paint schemes including Atlas White, Abyss Black, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

All the primary colours are paired with red accents on the front and rear bumpers, side skirting, and brake callipers. Further, the N-Line badge on the front fenders, larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips are distinguishers for this version of the Creta SUV.

Mechanically, the Creta N Line sources power from the sole 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the standard Creta. However, unlike that iteration, this turbo petrol motor can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox along with a seven-speed DCT unit.

Source