    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,894 Views
    Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic gets a new colour
    • Napoli Black exterior paint discontinued
    • The new paint scheme is called Stealth Black

    Mahindra has silently updated the exterior paint scheme of its two popular SUVs, the Thar and the Scorpio Classic. Both SUVs now get a new shade of black colour replacing the brand’s signature Napoli Black exterior hue. At present, the Thar and Scorpio Classic can be had in five and four colour options, respectively.

    Left Side View

    Both SUVs now get a Stealth Black exterior colour which is new to their lineup. Most of the other SUVs by the Indian automaker including Scorpio N, XUV700, XUV300, and Bolero Neo feature the Napoli Black paint. We suspect the automaker has just renamed the Napoli Black to Stealth Black, as there are hardly any visual differences.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the Indian UV maker has stopped accepting orders for the XUV300 as it is expected to get a facelift soon. Moreover, the facelifted version of the SUV was recently spied testing revealing many key details.

