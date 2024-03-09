Mahindra XUV300 facelift launch timeline revealed

XUV300 bookings have been stopped

Facelift model could get ADAS at launch

Mahindra has been testing the mid-life update of the XUV300 for a while, with spy shots revealing key features of the sub-four-metre SUV time and again. Now, we have got our hands on the launch timeline of the updated model.

Mahindra is set to announce the prices of the XUV300 facelift in India in the first quarter of the next financial year. We recently brought you details about Mahindra stopping bookings for the current iteration of the XUV300. Last month, the company confirmed that production of the model had been reduced to make way for the updated version.

Spotted testing on multiple occasions, the 2024 XUV300 is expected to get new front and rear bumpers, a revised headlamp setup, new LED taillights, LED light bar on the tailgate, and a set of new alloy wheels. Inside, it is likely to receive a larger touchscreen system, new flat-bottom steering wheel, and a new gear lever. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite. The engine and transmission options are likely to be carried over unchanged.