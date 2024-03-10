2024 MG ZS EV launched: Variants explained

Earlier this week, MG made several changes in its model range, including the addition of new variants, features, and revisions in prices for select variants. Among these was the ZS EV, which witnessed the introduction of two new variants, with prices starting at Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2024 ZS EV is available in four colours – Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White. Variant options of the electric SUV include Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
2024 ZS EV Executive
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
LED taillights
Electric grille design
17-inch alloy wheels
Rear spoiler
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
Shark-fin antenna
Fabric seats
Leatherette finish on select trims
Seven-inch fully digital cluster
60:40 split rear seats
Rear centre armrest with storage function
Engine start-stop button
Electronic gear shift knob
Three-level regen modes
Drive modes (Eco, Sport, and Normal)
Cruise control
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Air purifier
Automatic headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Power-adjustable ORVMs
Front and rear power windows
Tilt-adjustable steering
Height-adjustable front and rear headrests
Front armrest with storage function
Front 12V power outlet
Wired phone mirroring
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Steering-mounted controls
Three USB ports and two Type-C ports
Two speakers and two tweeters
Reverse parking camera
ABS, EBD, ESC, HSA, HDC, BA, and TPMS
EPB with auto-hold function
Front and rear disc brakes
Rear fog light
Rear wiper and washer
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Impact-sensing auto door unlock function
Manual IRVM
Speed alert system
Seatbelt reminder system
Six airbags
i-Smart connected car features
OTA updates
3.3 kW portable charger
3.3kW AC home charging box (optional)
7.4kW AC fast charger (optional)
2024 ZS EV Excite Pro
Silver roof-rails
Driver and co-driver vanity mirror
Parcel shelf
Luggage net
Panoramic sunroof
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four speakers and two tweeters
2024 ZS EV Exclusive Plus
Leatherette seats
Dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior theme
Six-way power-adjustable driver seat
Wireless mobile charger
Power folding ORVMs with auto-fold function
Rear middle headrest
360-degree camera
Heated ORVMs
3.3 kW portable charger
7.4kW AC fast charger
2024 ZS EV Essence
Level 2 ADAS suite