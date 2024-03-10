CarWale
    2024 MG ZS EV launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Earlier this week, MG made several changes in its model range, including the addition of new variants, features, and revisions in prices for select variants. Among these was the ZS EV, which witnessed the introduction of two new variants, with prices starting at Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The 2024 ZS EV is available in four colours – Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White. Variant options of the electric SUV include Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    2024 ZS EV Executive

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED taillights

    Electric grille design

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Rear spoiler

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

    Shark-fin antenna

    Fabric seats

    Leatherette finish on select trims

    Seven-inch fully digital cluster

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear centre armrest with storage function

    Engine start-stop button

    Electronic gear shift knob

    Three-level regen modes

    Drive modes (Eco, Sport, and Normal)

    Cruise control

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    Air purifier

    Automatic headlamps

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Front and rear power windows

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Height-adjustable front and rear headrests

    Front armrest with storage function

    Front 12V power outlet

    Wired phone mirroring

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Steering-mounted controls

    Three USB ports and two Type-C ports

    Two speakers and two tweeters

    Reverse parking camera

    ABS, EBD, ESC, HSA, HDC, BA, and TPMS

    EPB with auto-hold function

    Front and rear disc brakes

    Rear fog light

    Rear wiper and washer

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Impact-sensing auto door unlock function

    Manual IRVM

    Speed alert system

    Seatbelt reminder system

    Six airbags

    i-Smart connected car features

    OTA updates

    3.3 kW portable charger

    3.3kW AC home charging box (optional)

    7.4kW AC fast charger (optional)

    2024 ZS EV Excite Pro

    Silver roof-rails

    Driver and co-driver vanity mirror

    Parcel shelf

    Luggage net

    Panoramic sunroof

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    2024 ZS EV Exclusive Plus

    Leatherette seats

    Dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior theme

    Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Wireless mobile charger

    Power folding ORVMs with auto-fold function

    Rear middle headrest

    360-degree camera

    Heated ORVMs

    3.3 kW portable charger

    7.4kW AC fast charger

    2024 ZS EV Essence

    Level 2 ADAS suite

