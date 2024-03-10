2024 MG ZS EV launched: Variants explained

Earlier this week, MG made several changes in its model range, including the addition of new variants, features, and revisions in prices for select variants. Among these was the ZS EV, which witnessed the introduction of two new variants, with prices starting at Rs. 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 ZS EV is available in four colours – Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White. Variant options of the electric SUV include Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

2024 ZS EV Executive LED headlamps LED DRLs LED taillights Electric grille design 17-inch alloy wheels Rear spoiler Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators Shark-fin antenna Fabric seats Leatherette finish on select trims Seven-inch fully digital cluster 60:40 split rear seats Rear centre armrest with storage function Engine start-stop button Electronic gear shift knob Three-level regen modes Drive modes (Eco, Sport, and Normal) Cruise control Automatic climate control Rear AC vents Air purifier Automatic headlamps Rain-sensing wipers Power-adjustable ORVMs Front and rear power windows Tilt-adjustable steering Height-adjustable front and rear headrests Front armrest with storage function Front 12V power outlet Wired phone mirroring 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system Steering-mounted controls Three USB ports and two Type-C ports Two speakers and two tweeters Reverse parking camera ABS, EBD, ESC, HSA, HDC, BA, and TPMS EPB with auto-hold function Front and rear disc brakes Rear fog light Rear wiper and washer Speed-sensing auto door lock function Impact-sensing auto door unlock function Manual IRVM Speed alert system Seatbelt reminder system Six airbags i-Smart connected car features OTA updates 3.3 kW portable charger 3.3kW AC home charging box (optional) 7.4kW AC fast charger (optional)

2024 ZS EV Excite Pro Silver roof-rails Driver and co-driver vanity mirror Parcel shelf Luggage net Panoramic sunroof Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Four speakers and two tweeters

2024 ZS EV Exclusive Plus Leatherette seats Dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior theme Six-way power-adjustable driver seat Wireless mobile charger Power folding ORVMs with auto-fold function Rear middle headrest 360-degree camera Heated ORVMs 3.3 kW portable charger 7.4kW AC fast charger