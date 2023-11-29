MG partners with Charge Zone to expand EV charging network

MG and Charge Zone to jointly establish charging stations across the country

MG car owners to get exclusive offers as a part of the collaboration

MG Motor India has collaborated with Charge Zone in order to expand the EV charging network across the country. This partnership will see both brands jointly establish charging stations across key locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships.

As a part of the collaboration, both organisations will work together to structure a preferential offer exclusively for MG customers. The charging stations will be open for public use for all EV owners and integrate into the Charge Zone app.

MG claims to be accelerating its commitment to establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India by introducing a six-way charging solution. This will aid in facilitating convenient EV charging options for its customers. The carmaker currently has a network of over 12,000 chargers.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG MotorIndia, said, 'This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our dedication to providing our customers with a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience. Our meaningful industry associations and partnerships, including this substantive collaboration with Charge Zone, underscores our steadfast focus on building a charging infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, providing them with convenient, efficient, and reliable charging solutions.”