CarWale
    AD

    Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility in Chandigarh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    659 Views
    Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility in Chandigarh
    • Has the capacity to recycle 12,000 vehicles annually
    • Will scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles

    Tata Motors has inaugurated a new Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh. This is the fourth RVSF from the brand, following the success of the three other facilities – in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, and Surat. The new RVSF has the capacity to recycle 12,000 vehicles annually.

    Unveiled by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, this new scrapping facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner, Dada Trading Company. It uses environmentally friendly processes to scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

    Tata Front View

    Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, said, 'Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil the scrappage facility in Chandigarh. Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of embracing innovation and sustainability to shape the future of the automotive industry. This state-of-the-art facility not only emphasises our unwavering commitment to responsible manufacturing but also represents our dedication to creating a greener and cleaner environment. The establishment of the fourth such facility is a testament to our relentless pursuit of reducing carbon emissions, promoting a circular economy, and cultivating a culture of recycling. By encouraging vehicle owners to retire their older, more polluting commercial and passenger vehicles, we are taking a monumental leap towards a more sustainable future. Through this initiative, we aspire to drive the adoption of newer, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, in alignment with our vision of a cleaner and healthier planet.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions photo gallery

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33562 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33146 Views
    149 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33562 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33146 Views
    149 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility in Chandigarh