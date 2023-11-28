Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions photo gallery

- Priced Rs. 20,000 more than the standard models

- Available for a limited period

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions are the latest additions to the various special edition models that we have seen lately. These follow the Slavia Matte Edition that was launched earlier last month. Unlike the matte paint, the Elegance Editions get a new gloss Deep Black colour and are based on the Style trim. Here's a picture gallery showing all these design enhancements and feature additions.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions — Now in pictures

The new Deep Black paint scheme is exclusive to these editions and will not be a part of the standard colour palette, making them even more unique.

Other exterior changes include a chrome garnish on the front grille and trunk. Another tiny but crucial addition is the 'Elegance' badge on the B-pillar.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions get chrome scuff plates for the doors. The carmaker is also offering puddle lamps and aluminium pedals.

Inside, the 'Elegance' badge also appears on the steering wheel, seatbelt covers, neck cushions, and rear seat cushions.

Skoda has launched the Slavia Elegance Edition in India at Rs. 17.52 lakh and the Kushaq Elegance Edition at Rs. 18.31 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Elegance Editions

The Elegance Editions of both the Slavia and the Kushaq are only offered with the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine churning out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.