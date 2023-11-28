CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions photo gallery

    Ninad Ambre

    Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions photo gallery

    - Priced Rs. 20,000 more than the standard models

    - Available for a limited period

    The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions are the latest additions to the various special edition models that we have seen lately. These follow the Slavia Matte Edition that was launched earlier last month. Unlike the matte paint, the Elegance Editions get a new gloss Deep Black colour and are based on the Style trim. Here's a picture gallery showing all these design enhancements and feature additions.

    Front Row Seats

    Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Editions — Now in pictures

    The new Deep Black paint scheme is exclusive to these editions and will not be a part of the standard colour palette, making them even more unique.

    Grille

    Other exterior changes include a chrome garnish on the front grille and trunk. Another tiny but crucial addition is the 'Elegance' badge on the B-pillar.

    Right Side View

    The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions get chrome scuff plates for the doors. The carmaker is also offering puddle lamps and aluminium pedals.

    Front Scuff Plates

    Inside, the 'Elegance' badge also appears on the steering wheel, seatbelt covers, neck cushions, and rear seat cushions.

    Second Row Seats

    Skoda has launched the Slavia Elegance Edition in India at Rs. 17.52 lakh and the Kushaq Elegance Edition at Rs. 18.31 lakh (both ex-showroom).

    Pedals/Foot Controls

    Engine and gearbox specifications of the Elegance Editions

    The Elegance Editions of both the Slavia and the Kushaq are only offered with the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine churning out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
