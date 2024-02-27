CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer concept showcased in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kushaq Explorer concept showcased in India
    • Kushaq Explorer is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine
    • Gets a new matte green paint

    Skoda India has showcased a new iteration of the Kushaq in the country at an ongoing event. Known as the Kushaq Explorer, this is only a concept and Skoda has revealed that it currently does not have any plans to take it to the production stage.

    Exterior

    Skoda Kushaq Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the new Kushaq Explorer concept features a matte green paint finish, two hooks at the front and rear, blacked-out wheels wrapped in off-road tyres, roof rails, LED light bar on the roof, and blacked-out badging. Also up for offer are contrasting orange accents on multiple elements such as the bumpers, grille, side cladding, and front skid plate.

    Interior

    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View

    Skoda has not yet revealed the interiors of the 2024 Kushaq Explorer concept, although we do know that the model will receive feature enhancements in the form of a 360-degree camera, heads up display, and rear sun blinds.

    Skoda Kushaq Explorer mileage

    Skoda Kushaq Rear View

    Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Explorer will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generating 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG units. These versions currently return a claimed mileage of 18.60kmpl and 18.86kmpl, respectively.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
