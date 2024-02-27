Skoda Kushaq Explorer concept showcased in India

Kushaq Explorer is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Gets a new matte green paint

Skoda India has showcased a new iteration of the Kushaq in the country at an ongoing event. Known as the Kushaq Explorer, this is only a concept and Skoda has revealed that it currently does not have any plans to take it to the production stage.

Exterior

As seen in the images here, the new Kushaq Explorer concept features a matte green paint finish, two hooks at the front and rear, blacked-out wheels wrapped in off-road tyres, roof rails, LED light bar on the roof, and blacked-out badging. Also up for offer are contrasting orange accents on multiple elements such as the bumpers, grille, side cladding, and front skid plate.

Interior

Skoda has not yet revealed the interiors of the 2024 Kushaq Explorer concept, although we do know that the model will receive feature enhancements in the form of a 360-degree camera, heads up display, and rear sun blinds.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer mileage

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Explorer will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generating 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG units. These versions currently return a claimed mileage of 18.60kmpl and 18.86kmpl, respectively.